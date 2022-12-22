Wirral council leader praises ‘inspirational’ cost of living support and warm hubs

“There’s a realisation that councils can’t do everything but I was determined to make sure we did as much as we can to make people’s lives a little easier and for me that’s job done.”

Wirral’s council leader called progress on cost of living support “inspirational” as the local authority ramps up its warm hub policy.

Currently there are 42 warm hubs advertised through the Wirral Infobank, a website compiling support for people during the cost of living crisis. Warm hubs are spaces where people struggling to pay for heating can get warm, have some food as well as get advice.

Funding for cost of living support has come from a mixture of government support and council funds. Dave Bradburn, Wirral Council’s Director of Public Health, said that 13 more would be going live in January.

Cllr Janette Williamson said: “We brought all our partners on board and what we’ve done in a short space of time, in my view, is nothing short of inspirational.

“Not many other councils are doing this. We’ve had the political will, particularly from my group, but also other parties have bought into it. We’ve delivered on not the nicest subject matter we have to deal with.

“There’s a realisation that councils can’t do everything but I was determined to make sure we did as much as we can to make people’s lives a little easier and for me that’s job done.”

The update on the warm hubs policy and the council’s cost of living support came during a Health and Wellbeing Board meeting.

Map of warm hubs in Wirral. Credit: Google Maps.

Councillors also discussed disparities in safety around house fires which showed those in deprived areas were at higher risk due to a number of different factors. The board was told that there had been 0 deaths in Wirral for several years which the fire service argued was a sign of progress being made.

A new neighbourhood care model, that looks to reshape the way the council improves health outcomes across the Wirral especially in deprived areas, was praised for its approach. Parts of it will be led by community leaders rather than council workers to help improve engagement.

Advertisement