Councillors are being asked to scrap a controversial plan to move Birkenhead Market into a shopping centre’s former Argos. Wirral Council is going to look at a number of options going forward following opposition to the idea.

Birkenhead Market has existed in the Wirral town since 1835. It currently sits next to the Pyramids Shopping Centre but Wirral Council has been considering revamping the market since it bought it back in 2018.

What Birkenhead Market could look like under current Wirral Council plans for a former Argos | Corstorphine and Wright/LDRS

Different ideas have been floated over the years. However the future of market was in doubt as Wirral Council pressed forward with unpopular plans to put traders into a former Argos building on Princes Pavements.

This plan was incredibly controversial facing opposition from councillors, some members of the public, and traders who said they’d rather leave than move in. Well-developed plans to move the market into a brand new building on the town’s former House of Fraser site were later scrapped at a cost of £1.5m.

Following a change in political leadership in the council, the local authority looked set to review the idea once again. An emergency meeting was later called for September 4, just days before a deadline for contracts to be signed over the Argos scheme.

Now papers have been published ahead of that meeting. Councillors are being told to not move the Argos plan any further forward and halt any further work on it while officers look at other options.

A report to be presented to councillors on September 4 said this was because the Argos plan no longer lined up with what the council wants to do to regenerate the town centre. The report also said councillors raised concerns the Argos location was too far from the main town centre and for the market to thrive, it needs to be closer.

£12m would have been spent on the Argos unit and £1.3m has already been spent developing those plans. However the report said continuing with Argos would no longer have the support of councillors.

Different options that will be considered going forward include keeping the market where it is with little changes or a complete refurbishment, relocating the market to an outdoor space, building a new one or renovating another property, or moving traders to the former Marks and Spencer in the town centre. Councillors could also choose to close the market but this is unlikely to happen.

The change in direction has previously been welcomed. Joe Orr, the chair of the Birkenhead Market Tenants Association, previously told the LDRS: “It feels it’s the start of listening to the traders in a more positive way.”

It is also the latest development in the council’s regeneration department. Director Marcus Shaw left earlier this month and days after, a report was published highlighting multiple failings in the management of regeneration works in Birkenhead town centre.

The report, prompted by the scheme being over budget by £12m, will be analysed by councillors on September 2. A separate review of the council’s regeneration plans is also underway.