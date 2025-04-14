According to a report published by Local Insight Wirral, there were 25,611 total crime offences in Wirral Local Authority between December 2023 and November 2024, with the overall crime rate being 79.4 per 1,000 population. The North West average was 59.8, while the national average was 90.6.

Local Insight also provides a breakdown of the areas where the most crimes happen, using Police UK data to show the 12 month total of neighbourhood-level incidents of criminal offences, at a rate per 1,000 residents.

Below are the 15 Wirral neighbourhoods with the most reported crimes between December 2023 and November 2024. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Birkenhead Central In the Birkenhead Central area, there were 357.3 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google

2 . Birkenhead South In the Birkenhead Central area, there were 161.6 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google

3 . Bidston In the Bidston area, there were 149.6 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons