Work underway on multi-million pound Wirral dementia care village

An Illustration of Wirral Waters: Tower Road and East Float. Image: Peel L&P

Work on a £20m dementia care scheme at Wirral Waters has begun in a major step forward for the project.

Over the next 25 years, across several different schemes on the Birkenhead docks, Peel L&P’s Wirral Waters project will see up to 13,000 homes built.

But this scheme, called Belong Wirral, is a key part of the project’s claim to be about more than just making money from selling homes.

What is Belong Wirral?

Belong Wirral will be the hub of a dementia-friendly neighbourhood and part of Wirral Waters’ ‘mixed-use neighbourhoods’, which will include office space, retail space, a research and development centre called the Maritime Knowledge Hub and residential space.

A map of the Wirral Waters project. Image: wirralwaters.co.uk

Designed to support people as their needs change, the village will provide a range of specialist dementia services, including home care and day care under the Belong at Home and Experience Days brands, as well as 34 independent living apartments and a range of amenities open to anyone.

Set to open in 2024, Belong Wirral will provide 24-hour care in six extended family sized households each accommodating up to 12 people, with a shared living and dining area. Each household will get a balcony and a rooftop garden.

Although Belong, a not-for-profit organisation, believes its designs have already proven to be highly effective for infection control, Belong Wirral will also incorporate additional design features based on learnings from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The dementia care village will also feature a waterside bistro, a hair salon, an exercise studio and an entertainment venue with a licensed bar.

What has been said about the project?

Belong chief executive, Martin Rix, said: “We are delighted to be entering the next stage of this landmark project, which also marks the latest expansion of Belong in the North West.

“Wirral Waters is an exciting development and we’re looking forward to welcoming the community to what will be our second Merseyside village, following the opening of Belong Birkdale, next year.”

Richard Mawdsley, Peel L&P’s director of development for Wirral Waters, said: “It’s wonderful to see even more progress along Northbank with the creation of Belong Wirral, which will offer specialist dementia care and accommodation, as well as a range of facilities and employment opportunities which will all significantly benefit the local community.

“Belong’s development will be a key component of the diverse neighbourhood we are creating along Northbank.”