Wirral man dies in M53 crash

A man from the Wirral has died following a serious crash on the M53.

At around 8.15am, it was reported that a white Peugeot van had been in collision with a red Volkswagen car near to the junction 6 Eastham Interchange exit of the M53.

A 49-year-old Wirral man was treated at the scene and taken to hospital but has sadly since died. The man’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

Merseyside Police said a 64-year-old man from the Wirral remained at the scene and helped officers with their enquiries. An investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing.

M53. | M53 near Eastham Rake by Colin Pyle, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Inspector Ian Cowell of roads policing said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this sad time and they are being supported by specialist officers. It is now a priority for us to get answers for them about how the collision occurred and my team are working to establish key facts. This collision happened on a busy part of the motorway network.

“Early enquiries show there were a number of vehicles in the area at that time, and I believe it may have been witnessed by members of the public or have been captured on dash cameras. I would appeal directly to anyone who saw anything and who has yet to speak with my team to please get in touch.”

“The M53 southbound will remain closed until around 4.30pm at the earliest. If you witnessed the incident or have any information about what happened, you can call 0151 777 5747 or DM @MerPOlCC quoting log ref: 25000379237. Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A diversion route is in place. It is as follows:

Leave the M53 at J4

At the roundabout take the fourth exit on to the B5151 Mount Road southbound

At the junction with the B5133 turn left

Follow the B5133 Neston Read eastbound

At the junction with the A41 turn right

Follow the A41 New Chester Road southbound to the next junction with the A550

At the junction with the A550 turn right

Follow the A550 Welsh Road southbound

At the Two Mills junction with the A540 turn left

Follow the A540 Parkgate Road southbound

At the Parkgate junction with the A5117 turn left

Follow the A5117 eastbound past Cheshire Oaks

At the A5117/M53 J10 roundabout take the third exit to re-join the M53