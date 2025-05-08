Wirral man dies in M53 crash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At around 8.15am, it was reported that a white Peugeot van had been in collision with a red Volkswagen car near to the junction 6 Eastham Interchange exit of the M53.
A 49-year-old Wirral man was treated at the scene and taken to hospital but has sadly since died. The man’s family are being supported by specialist officers.
Merseyside Police said a 64-year-old man from the Wirral remained at the scene and helped officers with their enquiries. An investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing.
Inspector Ian Cowell of roads policing said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this sad time and they are being supported by specialist officers. It is now a priority for us to get answers for them about how the collision occurred and my team are working to establish key facts. This collision happened on a busy part of the motorway network.
“Early enquiries show there were a number of vehicles in the area at that time, and I believe it may have been witnessed by members of the public or have been captured on dash cameras. I would appeal directly to anyone who saw anything and who has yet to speak with my team to please get in touch.”
“The M53 southbound will remain closed until around 4.30pm at the earliest. If you witnessed the incident or have any information about what happened, you can call 0151 777 5747 or DM @MerPOlCC quoting log ref: 25000379237. Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
A diversion route is in place. It is as follows:
- Leave the M53 at J4
- At the roundabout take the fourth exit on to the B5151 Mount Road southbound
- At the junction with the B5133 turn left
- Follow the B5133 Neston Read eastbound
- At the junction with the A41 turn right
- Follow the A41 New Chester Road southbound to the next junction with the A550
- At the junction with the A550 turn right
- Follow the A550 Welsh Road southbound
- At the Two Mills junction with the A540 turn left
- Follow the A540 Parkgate Road southbound
- At the Parkgate junction with the A5117 turn left
- Follow the A5117 eastbound past Cheshire Oaks
- At the A5117/M53 J10 roundabout take the third exit to re-join the M53
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.