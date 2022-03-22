Fire engines from Cheshire and Merseyside Fire Service tackled the blaze for around 15 hours.

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a huge wildfire swept through a marshland nature reserve on the Wirral peninsular at the weekend.

Six fire engines tackled the blaze, which started just before before 6:30pm on Saturday, and covered around 1 sq km of land of ‘special scientific interest’ at Parkgate.

Three boys, two aged 13 and one aged 14, have been arrested and are currently in custody being interviewed by Cheshire Police.

The Wirral wildfire at Parkgate. Image: @ilovetolift13/twitter

The police are appealing to the public for information, CCTV and dash cam footage to help with the investigation.

Fighting the fire

Fire engines from Cheshire and Merseyside tackled the blaze for around 15 hours, using beaters and hose reel jets.

Fire breaks were also put in place to protect nearby properties as two areas of fire spread around the marshland.

The fire was eventually left to burn out as fire crews retreated because of unstable ground.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager Carl Nevitt said: “The fire covered over one square kilometre of the area and was being driven by wind.

“We created fire breaks to protect properties and the police air support unit was used to give us information on the directional spread of the blaze.