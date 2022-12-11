Wirral nostalgia: Images of the Merseyside peninsula over the last century

Take a look back at the last 100 years in Wirral.

Home to beautiful beaches, nature reserves and Britain’s longest promenade, the Wirral is a popular area, just across the water from Liverpool.

The peninsula has seen many historical events, include Britain’s bloodiest battle and the first gunfire in the World War 1.

Take a trip down memory lane with this gallery of retro Wirral, and see how much the beautfiul area has changed over 100 years.

1. Wirral over the years The battleship HMS Rodney is launched from the Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead, December 17, 1925. Image: Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

2. Wirral over the years The Wethered-Pearson match at Hoylake during the Amateur Golf Championship, May 27, 1927. Image: Kirby/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

3. Wirral over the years Canadian scouts waving from their tent during the Great Jamboree at Birkenhead, 1929. Image: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

4. Wirral over the years Two workmen stand framed in the entrance to the nearly-completed Mersey Tunnel in April, 1934. Image: Fox Photos/Getty Images