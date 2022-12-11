Wirral nostalgia: Images of the Merseyside peninsula over the last century
Take a look back at the last 100 years in Wirral.
Home to beautiful beaches, nature reserves and Britain’s longest promenade, the Wirral is a popular area, just across the water from Liverpool.
The peninsula has seen many historical events, include Britain’s bloodiest battle and the first gunfire in the World War 1.
Take a trip down memory lane with this gallery of retro Wirral, and see how much the beautfiul area has changed over 100 years.
Page 1 of 4