Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Several streets in a Wirral town centre could soon see new parking restrictions as the borough council brings plans forward.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wirral Council is planning to invest more than £21m of government grant funding into the area around Argyle Street, Hamilton Square, and the Woodside waterfront. Planning permission has been put forward for a new park at the waterfront with the area expecting to see the investment delivered by 2027.

As part of these plans, the local authority is planning to introduce a number of major changes including a Traffic Regulation Order. This includes new cycle lanes and pedestrian crossings as well as some major changes to roads around Woodside and new parking restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodside in Birkenhead looking towards Hamilton Square. | Google

New parking and loading restrictions could be brought in for Argyle Street from Conway Street to Hamilton Square, Hamilton Square, and Woodside. Other key changes include a one way street along the north side of Hamilton Square, Hamilton Street, and Bridge Street.

Around Woodside, restrictions would be introduced to limit access along the Woodside Ferry Approach where a one way street and new bus turnaround could be introduced, as well as a new zone for pedestrians and cyclists. New pedestrian crossings, improved junctions, and bus stops will be introduced across the whole area.

On its Have Your Say website, Wirral Council said: “Its aim is to improve the connections between Birkenhead Town Centre retail area and the Woodside Waterfront, to stimulate economic growth, increase footfall and improve the transport infrastructure for users throughout this area.” The local authority is currently asking for opinions on the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A one way street could be created heading towards the Ferry Terminal while no waiting and prohibition of loading and unloading may be introduced on Canning Street, Chester Street, as well as a new road approaching the Woodside Ferry Terminal.

New images of how the area around Woodside could look in the future. | Wirral Council

Similar restrictions could be brought in for parts of Hamilton Square with space kept for residential parking. A number of parking bays would also be kept along Market Street with parking and loading restrictions brought in for the road from Grange Road East to Hamilton Square as well as a section of Hinson Street.

The plans for the area have been responded to positively by some in the area. Anthony Poldervaart is a co-founder of Make It Happen, a community organisation and social supermarket based on Market Street. He said the plans for pedestrian crossings would have a big impact on their customers and wanted to make sure they had a say on what happens next.

Anthony Poldervaart is a co-founder of Make It Happen, a community organisation and social supermarket based on Market Street. He said the plans for pedestrian crossings would have a big impact on their customers and wanted to make sure they had a say on what happens next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony said people didn’t feel safe crossing the road at the moment. He told the LDRS: “It’s about getting people to spend more time in the area. The more time people spend in the area, the better looked after it will be. Most of the people that we engage with aren’t drivers so they are less concerned about the one way system around Hamilton Square.”

People can read about the plans and have their say on them here. Wirral Council has also put forward wider regeneration plans for the Hamilton Square area.