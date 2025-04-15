Wirral streets could face new parking restrictions and major road changes

Ed Barnes
By Ed Barnes

Local democracy reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 15:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Several streets in a Wirral town centre could soon see new parking restrictions as the borough council brings plans forward.

Wirral Council is planning to invest more than £21m of government grant funding into the area around Argyle Street, Hamilton Square, and the Woodside waterfront. Planning permission has been put forward for a new park at the waterfront with the area expecting to see the investment delivered by 2027.

As part of these plans, the local authority is planning to introduce a number of major changes including a Traffic Regulation Order. This includes new cycle lanes and pedestrian crossings as well as some major changes to roads around Woodside and new parking restrictions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Woodside in Birkenhead looking towards Hamilton Square.Woodside in Birkenhead looking towards Hamilton Square.
Woodside in Birkenhead looking towards Hamilton Square. | Google

New parking and loading restrictions could be brought in for Argyle Street from Conway Street to Hamilton Square, Hamilton Square, and Woodside. Other key changes include a one way street along the north side of Hamilton Square, Hamilton Street, and Bridge Street.

Around Woodside, restrictions would be introduced to limit access along the Woodside Ferry Approach where a one way street and new bus turnaround could be introduced, as well as a new zone for pedestrians and cyclists. New pedestrian crossings, improved junctions, and bus stops will be introduced across the whole area.

- Subscribe to our free Liverpool World newsletter to get a round-up of the latest news, sports and food & drink.

On its Have Your Say website, Wirral Council said: “Its aim is to improve the connections between Birkenhead Town Centre retail area and the Woodside Waterfront, to stimulate economic growth, increase footfall and improve the transport infrastructure for users throughout this area.” The local authority is currently asking for opinions on the plans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A one way street could be created heading towards the Ferry Terminal while no waiting and prohibition of loading and unloading may be introduced on Canning Street, Chester Street, as well as a new road approaching the Woodside Ferry Terminal.

New images of how the area around Woodside could look in the future. New images of how the area around Woodside could look in the future.
New images of how the area around Woodside could look in the future. | Wirral Council

Similar restrictions could be brought in for parts of Hamilton Square with space kept for residential parking. A number of parking bays would also be kept along Market Street with parking and loading restrictions brought in for the road from Grange Road East to Hamilton Square as well as a section of Hinson Street.

The plans for the area have been responded to positively by some in the area. Anthony Poldervaart is a co-founder of Make It Happen, a community organisation and social supermarket based on Market Street. He said the plans for pedestrian crossings would have a big impact on their customers and wanted to make sure they had a say on what happens next.

Anthony Poldervaart is a co-founder of Make It Happen, a community organisation and social supermarket based on Market Street. He said the plans for pedestrian crossings would have a big impact on their customers and wanted to make sure they had a say on what happens next.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anthony said people didn’t feel safe crossing the road at the moment. He told the LDRS: “It’s about getting people to spend more time in the area. The more time people spend in the area, the better looked after it will be. Most of the people that we engage with aren’t drivers so they are less concerned about the one way system around Hamilton Square.”

People can read about the plans and have their say on them here. Wirral Council has also put forward wider regeneration plans for the Hamilton Square area.

Related topics:TrafficParking

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice