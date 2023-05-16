Wirral supermarket at risk of losing license due to ‘illegal activity’

Its fate will be decided later this week.

A supermarket on the Wirral could lose its alcohol licence due to alleged “illegal activity.”

This is according to a Wirral Council report ahead of a meeting on May 19 which could see the Family Shopper on Bedford Road in Rock Ferry lose its licence to sell alcohol.

At the licensing panel meeting, councillors can decide on a number of options from modifying the conditions of the licence, suspending it up to three months, or revoking it entirely. They may also decide no action needs to be taken.

The supermarket’s current licence allows it to be open between 6am and 11pm and sell alcohol between 7am and 11pm every day.

The report reads: “The grounds for the review relate to illegal activity taking place at the premises. It has been identified that individuals have been working at the premises who were not legally entitled to live or work in the United Kingdom.

“The Licensing Authority considers that this undermines the licensing objective regarding the prevention of crime and disorder.”

It was also noted: “A representation has been received from the Home Office who support the application to review the Premises Licence by the Licensing Authority.” No other authorities such as the police, the fire service, and Public Health made representations.

It added: “Premises that hold a Premises Licence must operate in such a manner to uphold the licensing objectives. Should this not be the case the public are at risk in respect of crime and disorder, public safety, public nuisance. Children may also be at risk to harm.”

What has been said: “Illegal working causes untold harm to our public communities, cheating honest workers of employment, putting vulnerable people at risk, and defrauding the public purse. The government is tackling illegal immigration and the harm it causes by removing those with no right to be in the UK,” a Home Office spokesperson said.