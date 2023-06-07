Concerns were raised about Al’s Pizza after an inspection in May.

A Wirral takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating, after being visited by environmental health officers in May.

Al’s Pizza on Bedford Road, Rock Ferry, has 3.7 stars out of five on Google reviews, however, the latest food hygiene report suggests it is not operating as well as it should be, with ‘urgent improvement’ needed in key areas.

Environmental health officials had major concerns over cleanliness and the condition of facilities, plus food safety following an inspection on May 2, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

On the menu: The takeaway serves up a wide range of pizzas, calzone and garlic breads, plus kebabs and burgers. A meal deal costs around £10-£14.

Food hygiene report: The full details of the inspection have not yet been released, but information sent out with the zero star rating showed improvement was necessary in the following areas:

Hygienic food handling: including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary’.

including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary’. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary.’

including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary.’ Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary.’

Al’s Pizza on Bedford Road, Rock Ferry. Image: Google Street View