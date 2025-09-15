People in Wirral could be fined up for a number of obscure activities from causing a dog to bark to blowing their horn or a trumpet.

The rules, known as a byelaw introduced to manage a specific area, have been in place along the north Wirral coastline since May 22 1935, covering a stretch from Meols to New Brighton. Now Wirral Council wants to scrap them.

The laws restrict certain activities which are considered outdated or covered by newer rules. The route is currently popular with horseriders and cyclists but the rules say only people can walk along it.

New Brighton, Wirral | Google/LDRS

This means that currently anyone on a horse, a pedal bike or a scooter or using any other way of getting around could be fined. The fine of £5 in 1935 is the equivalent of around £309 today, though the council does not enforce the byelaws.

Wirral Council wants to provide horse riders with better access to the shore, connect existing routes in Wirral, and make it official the path is for all users. People will have until September 22 to have their say on the council’s plans.

One byelaw says “no person shall ring any bell or sound any gong or blow any horn or trumpet” or “wantonly and continuously sing” on the promenades. People are also not allowed to beat, shake, or sweep any carpet along the coastline or leave seaweed, stones or material on the prom.

If you’ve been told by an official to stop, people can’t “incite any dog to bark to the annoyance of any person using the promenades.” Bonfires are also not allowed.

People are also banned from delivering lectures and sermons, performing music or holding any entertainment on the promenades. Football, golf, hockey, cricket as well as organised boxing, wrecking, racing, and jumping contests are also banned.

Tents, booths, or “bathing machines” are banned too. A restriction on men and women using each other’s public toilets is now redundant as there are no public toilets left along the route.

On its website, the council said: “This change would formalise the use of the North Wirral Coastal Route by all current user groups; pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders. This route provides an important link from Wallasey to Meols on the north coast of Wirral. and currently there is no effective means of informing users of their responsibilities.

“It would also improve the routes to and from the foreshore so that horse riders can ride along the beach.”

The local authority added: “It was evident during the Covid pandemic that more people chose to use the route for active travel means, either by walking, wheeling or cycling. No signage is present along the route to advise pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians what the status of the route is.

“By realigning the route as a public bridleway we will be able to erect suitable signage to advise users of the status.”