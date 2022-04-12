Woman, 30, charged with murder after man stabbed to death in Everton

A 36-year-old man was found with stab wounds in Lavan Close and died a short time later.

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Everton.

Victim Gary Morgan, 36, was rushed to hospital with a puncture wound in his side at around 11.30pm on Sunday but sadly died a short time later.

Emma Walsh, of Lavan Close, where the incident took place, was arrested by Merseyside Police and has now been charged with murder.

Walsh was remanded into custody to appear at Merseyside Domestic Violence Remand Court on Tuesday.

A general view of Lavan Close, Everton. Image: Google

A 60 year-old man also arrested has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Lavan Close and the surrounding area was closed as crime scene as investigators carried out forensic examinations. CCTV and house-to-house enquiries were also conducted in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Drew said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life. If you live in the area and witnessed the incident, or saw any suspicious behaviour on Lavan Close please contact police immediately.

“Any information, no matter how small, may prove vital to our investigation.”

How to contact police

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, call 101, quoting log 1101 of 10 April 2022.