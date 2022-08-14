A heroic neighbour fought off the dog and saved the child’s life.

A four-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being left with ‘life changing injuries’ in an attack by a Bull Mastiff type dog in Liverpool on Saturday night.

The boy had gone to visit a friend’s house when he was set upon by the dog in Wellesboune Place, Norris Green.

A heroic neighbour spotted what was happening and managed to fight off the dog and save the child’s life.

The young boy suffered serious injuries to his face and head and was taken to hospital. His condition is described as serious but stable.

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested by Merseyside Police on suspicion of being in possession of a dangerously out of control dog and will be interviewed by detectives.

A general view of Wellesboune Place, Norris Green. Image: Google

The dog has been seized and the police investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Detective Inspector Chris Hawitt, said: “This incident has left a young child with serious injuries to his face and head, and will have been an extremely distressing incident for all who witnessed it.

"I would like to commend the neighbour whose quick thinking and selfless swift actions have probably saved the life of this young boy, who has suffered life changing injuries.

A Bull Mastiff type dog attacked the boy. Image: Michael J Magee - stock.adobe

“Our enquiries into the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing, and we have seized the dog for the safety of the community and to establish its breed.

“We have a dedicated Sergeant who reviews all cases concerning dangerous dogs, and are keen to speak to any witnesses who may have seen the incident or this dog on previous occasions.

