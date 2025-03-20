Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Prenton - road closures in place
At around 6.50am this morning (March 20), it was reported that a Vauxhall had hit a female pedestrian on Prenton Hall Road, near its junction with Prenton Lane.
Merseyside Police said the pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the Vauxhall stopped at the scene. Road closures are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “The early stages of an investigation are underway and if you have any information or witnessed the incident, you can call 101 or DM @MerPolCC, quoting log number 116 of 20th March.”
