A woman has been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by a car in Wirral.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 6.50am this morning (March 20), it was reported that a Vauxhall had hit a female pedestrian on Prenton Hall Road, near its junction with Prenton Lane.

Merseyside Police said the pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the Vauxhall stopped at the scene. Road closures are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “The early stages of an investigation are underway and if you have any information or witnessed the incident, you can call 101 or DM @MerPolCC, quoting log number 116 of 20th March.”