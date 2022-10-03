Woman killed after being attacked by dogs inside Liverpool house
The woman, in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Kirkdale.
A woman in her 60s has died after being attacked by dogs inside a house in Liverpool, Merseyside Police have confirmed.
She was mauled to death at a property on St Brigids Crescent, Kirkdale, shortly before 4.30pm on Monday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.
A cordon has been put in place; the fire service and ambulance service attended the scene along with the police.
Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said: "We understand the shock this incident will cause in the local community and beyond. Our officers are at the scene carrying out further enquiries so if you have any information please let us know."