A woman in her 60s has died after being attacked by dogs inside a house in Liverpool, Merseyside Police have confirmed.

She was mauled to death at a property on St Brigids Crescent, Kirkdale, shortly before 4.30pm on Monday.

A cordon has been put in place; the fire service and ambulance service attended the scene along with the police.