Watch the moment a nanny visits her brand new £3 million Omaze mansion on the Wirral for the first time - after celebrating her big win with a Happy Meal from McDonald’s.

Take a look at this spectacular coastal home, which has just been won by a 24-year-old nanny in an Omaze Million Pound House draw.

Lauren Keene has become the youngest Omaze Grand Prize winner after securing the 'Hollywood Hills' inspired Wirral five-bedroom mansion - and she even celebrated with a Happy Meal from McDonald’s.

Lauren was on her way to grab a McDonald’s drive-thru after work when Omaze called her to say she’d won the contemporary home, which has a cinema room and a heated outdoor swimming pool.

‘Very happy meal indeed’

She said she didn’t mind skipping her post work snack as “missing that Maccies made me a multi-millionaire” - but she went to celebrate with a McDonald’s later that evening, adding: "It was a very, very happy meal indeed."

The full-time nanny from Gloucester also scooped £250,000 in cash to help her settle in.

She currently lives with her dad in his two-bed flat and joked: "He's most delighted about the fact I can finally move out now."

The luxurious property comes mortgage free and with all legal fees covered and if she decides to rent it out could make around £8,000 per month.

Viewing houses we couldn’t afford

Lauren has been with partner Ryan Mitchell since they were both 18-years-old - and plans to finally move in together after years of saving. She said: “Never in our wildest dreams did we ever think we’d end up owning a place like this.

Only last week we were viewing houses we thought we could never afford, but now our first property is a £3m mansion. It's crazy to think we’ll never have a mortgage. We’ve been saving for years so I still live with my dad in his 2-bedroom flat - he’s delighted that I’ll finally be moving out now."

Lauren’s new home sits in a prominent location on the edge of the sandstone outcrop of the Wirral Peninsula, bringing the surrounding countryside inside the property in a magnificent example of modern architecture and design.

The exclusive, elevated plot provides stunning views from the wraparound terrace of the nearby estuary and the Irish Sea - as well as being just a short stroll away from Caldy Beach.

James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is thrilled that Lauren has won this wonderful house on the Wirral, whilst also contributing to the £3.5 million raised for Scouts.

Money for good causes

“Omaze offers people the chance to win amazing houses, whilst also introducing charities to new audiences that they wouldn't normally reach – it’s a real win-win for entrants and our charity partners. We’re immensely proud that the Omaze community has now raised over £67 million for good causes across the UK.”

The money raised from the partnership with Omaze will fund Scouts to open new groups in local communities, especially low-income areas, helping young people of every background believe in themselves and find their place in the world.

Aidan Jones Scouts CEO said: “The partnership will allow us to help grow our new Squirrel Scout section. The funds generated will help over 16,000 four-and five-year-olds learn key life skills.

"As well as the funds we had expected to generate from working with Omaze we are blown away by the extra funds that have been created.

The Omaze partnership was backed by TV presenter and Chief Ambassador of World Scouting, Bear Grylls OBE.

Draw entries for the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw, the Lake District, are available now at omaze.co.uk. The draw closes on Boxing Day for online entries and New Year's Day for postal entries.