The family of a woman who was fatally stabbed in Huyton on Tuesday (April 15) have paid tribute to the “special” 32-year-old.

Merseyside Police were called to a flat at Knowsley Heights at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, after receiving a report that a woman had been stabbed following a domestic incident.

Officers attended and gave the woman first aid until paramedics arrived. She was taken to hospital but sadly died from her injuries. On Wednesday (April 16), Merseyside Police confirmed that a 34-year-old man from Litherland had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, and the victim has been named as 32-year-old Rebekah Campbell.

Rebekah Campbell. | Family handout

In a statement, Rebekah’s family said: “Rebekah was our everything. She was a happy young woman with her whole life ahead of her and had a genuine heart of gold, if it meant putting herself out to help someone, she wouldn’t hesitate.

"We are so proud of her. She was a support for vulnerable people and would use her own experiences to make other lives better.

"We are so grateful for all the messages of condolences, and we didn’t realise how many people’s lives Rebekah had touched, which just reiterates to us how special she was.”

They added: "As a family we would appreciate privacy at this time."