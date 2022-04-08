Women’s Summit a real highlight from Ladies Day at Grand National

Aintree Racecourse and Women in Racing host the Grand Women’s Summit in partnership with Pinsent Masons

A real highlight from Ladies Day at Aintree is the Grand Women's Summit.

The event is now in its seventh year and is recognised across the industry as the key sports conference at the festival.

This year's panellists include Natasha Jonas, who became the first British female boxer to qualify for the Olympics.

The Grand Women's Summit is held each year on the morning of Ladies Day at the Randox Grand National Festival.

BBC presenter Karthi Gnanasegaram hosted a panel and was joined by jockey turned journalist Alice Plunkett and Chrissie Wellington - a four-time Ironman World Champion triathlete - as well as 2022 Ladies Day ambassador Natasha Jonas.

‘Scousers own Aintree’

Natasha Jonas, Champion Boxer

Natasha Jonas said: "There is a real sense of ownership I think for Scousers at Aintree, it's ours even there's a lot of people that come from far and wide we have a sense that it's ours.

“I think it was very empowering. It's not very often that I get to sit with women and discuss issues that are pertinent to them, so it was refreshing to gain valuable experience from their experiences was good.

“When it comes to the Scouse social calendar, Ladies Day is right up there. It's one of the biggest events of the year, so it's nice that it's back. I have missed it."

Alice Plunkett said: "It's such a privilege to sit next to three such dynamic women who also have an amazing capacity, to be honest.

“It was great to look at the challenges we have been through and what is fascinating is that we have different lives and come from different backgrounds, yet we have such a relatability between us."