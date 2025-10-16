A historic property gutted by fire this summer remains “dangerous and unsafe for entry” as work begins to address the damage.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A blaze ripped through the Woolton Hall shortly after 8pm on Thursday August 19.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) worked through the night to battle the flames which led to the roof of the building falling down and a cordon being set up around the grounds. Liverpool Council has confirmed contractors will now begin urgent remedial work to remove parts of the building posing the most immediate risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building is not owned by the city council, and the legal owner – Woolton Hall Ltd – remains principally responsible for the upkeep and repair, but the law gives councils routes to intervene if preservation is at risk. Cllr Nick Small, cabinet member for growth and economy, said further enforcement would be considered to protect the future of the site.

Within hours of the fire starting, nine appliances were at the scene attempting to tackle the blaze and people were warned to avoid the area. Merseyside Police later announced that a 14 year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of arson and conditionally bailed.

The hall has remained derelict for around 20 years. It was built in 1704 and renovated later in the 18th century.

It was saved from demolition and designated a Grade I listed building in 1982. It was declared as being at “immediate risk of further rapid deterioration or loss of fabric” by Historic England in 2021, after being hit by a different fire in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contractors will now carry out controlled removal of compromised walls to the northwest elevation and to the southerly rear elevations, taking down unstable fabric to reduce the chance of falling masonry and to remove any imminent collapse hazard. While the work is carried out the site will be secured to reduce the likelihood of unauthorised entry and to protect the public and neighbouring properties.

The existing perimeter fencing will be retained and reinforced with additional fencing positioned at key points, and warning signs will be displayed around the boundary and at approaches to the building. All ground floor openings will be secured and boarded to prevent casual entry.

These securing measures will be put in place to prevent access to the dangerous structure. The owner of Woolton Hall will remain ultimately responsible for the security of the site and building.

Once the remedial operations have been completed the most immediate dangers will have been removed and the risk of imminent collapse will be reduced. The building will still be considered dangerous and unsafe for entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Small said: “Our priority is safety which is why we will instruct urgent remedial work to remove the most unstable walls and secure the site. These measures are intended to prevent access and reduce the immediate risk, but they cannot guarantee to stop determined illegal entry, and the owner remains ultimately responsible for security.

“Once the emergency works are completed, we will promptly consider further enforcement under the listed building legislation and the Building Act to protect the long-term future of Woolton Hall.”