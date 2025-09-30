Police issue warning following the huge blaze at Woolton Hall in Liverpool.

New photographs show the extent of damage to Woolton Hall after a devastating fire last month, as police issue warning.

At around 8.20pm on August 19, emergency services were called to reports that the derelict building was on fire and that a large group of youths had been seen in the grounds

A 14-year-old old girl who was arrested on suspicion of arson was conditionally bailed. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Merseyside Police said that before and since the incident, there have been a number of reports of youths going into the derelict building, despite it being structurally unsafe.

Temporary fencing is in place and ground level access to the building is secure, but some have ignored warning signs around the site to enter it. In response, officers have been engaged in patrols in the area to deter them.

Community Inspector Michelle Ingram said: “Breaking into a private premises can, in some circumstances, amount to a criminal offence as well as being a civil matter.

“But more importantly than that, those entering Woolton Hall in its current state are putting themselves at very serious risk of injury.

“Liverpool City Council are working with the building owners and police to alleviate the dangers at the site and make sure it is secure.

“With rubble, unstable floors and damaged beams and girders as well as exposed wiring, the site is extremely dangerous and I want to appeal to parents and guardians to discourage their children from going anywhere near it for their own sake.

Anyone with information on people entering the site of Woolton Hall without permission should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via @MerPolCC on X or Facebook. You can also report information via their website or call 101.