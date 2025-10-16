LDRS

An old fridge, leather chairs and a microwave were among the masses of “unacceptable” waste left dumped outside people’s homes in north Liverpool.

The city council has launched an investigation after mounds of rubbish were left piled next to communal bins in Walton. Cllr Beverley Kenyon took to social media to highlight how dirty items including household goods had been abandoned next to a series of large waste bins on the junction of Maria Road and Imison Road.

On Facebook, Cllr Kenyon said “words fail me” at the state of the rubbish left in her ward. Liverpool Council’s street-scene teams have moved quickly to remove the waste brazenly left dumped at the end of the street. An investigation has now been set up to attempt to identify the offenders.

Among the towering piles of flotsam and jetsam were discarded bike tyres, a dirty, broken swingball set and old furniture including leather seats and a sofa. Cardboard boxes were strewn across the street in front of the bins which are installed to support terraced properties where the traditional purple wheelie bins are not provided.

Liverpool Council monitors the bins and will empty the units once full. A spokesperson for the city council told the LDRS it was “unacceptable” for non-residents to use the bins, particularly for large bulky items.

Anita Johnson added her concerns alongside Cllr Kenyon on social media. She posted: “In theory the communal bins are a good idea but they’ve just become a dumping ground for all kinds of waste that should be disposed of at a tip, in a skip or correctly recycled e.g. furniture and white goods.” The local authority has warned that using an overflowing bin should be avoided in a bid to prevent attracting pests.

A spokesperson for Liverpool Council said: “We have investigated and cleared a number of fly-tipped items on Breeze Hill. All instances of fly-tipping are investigated by our enforcement team before it is cleared.

“Where an offender can be identified, further action will be taken. Communal bins should only be used by local residents for household rubbish and recycling. It is unacceptable to use them, or the space surrounding them, for unwanted furniture, fridges, or large items. If the bins are overflowing, we ask that people do not continue to leave rubbish on the floor as this can attract pests.

“People with extra household rubbish can take it to one of Liverpool’s Household Waste Recycling Centres or use our free Bulky Item collection for large items like furniture or appliances. Anyone hiring a private company should ask to see their waste carriers license to make sure they are registered to take rubbish away.”

Residents can report fly-tipping via the Council website at liverpool.gov.uk/flytipping.