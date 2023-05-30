It will be the length of up to five football pitches.

Construction of a new £28 million warehouse at the Port of Liverpool is set to begin in the coming days,

The 240,000 square foot warehouse Peel Ports Group’s biggest single investment in warehousing this year, and will be built on Alexandra Dock.

The new facility, referred to as Alexandra Dock Multi-User Warehouse (MUW), will be the length of up to five football pitches (400 metres) and used for the handling and storage of cargo at the port.

It will store a variety of commodities and have 300 metres of dedicated quayside and state-of-the-art cranes to optimise vessel discharge as part of the new development.

David Huck, Chief Operating Officer at Peel Ports Group, said: “We’re very pleased to be announcing the construction for this major purpose-built space at the Port of Liverpool.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in demand for warehousing, and this huge new facility provides an opportunity for new customers looking for capacity to grow their business, as well as allowing existing customers the chance to expand their operational capacity at the port.

“This also represents a very important milestone for Peel Ports Group, enhancing both our warehousing and distribution offerings while enabling more sustainable port-centric solutions.

“We’ve long argued the benefits of the Port of Liverpool’s central location, and this new facility will also provide real cost, carbon and congestion supply chain benefits to the market.”

About Alexandra Dock MUW: The new state-of-the-art, dynamic storage facility has been maximised for storage volumes, discharge performance and fast HGV turnaround times. The project is expected to be completed in April 2024 and the work will be carried out by leading construction company Glencar.