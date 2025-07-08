Works begins on 115 new homes in Port Sunlight

Construction of 115 new homes has started in Port Sunlight.

Construction of a new residential development in Port Sunlight - set to deliver 115 high-quality homes on a brownfield industrial site - has commenced.

The Lovell development on Dock Road North forms part of Wirral Council’s strategy to unlock underused land for housing. The site will offer a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with a blend of properties for open-market sale and affordable tenures including shared ownership and affordable rent.

Stephen Daintith, land director at Lovell, said: “It’s great to be starting work at Dock Road, bringing a long-vacant brownfield site back into positive use, and providing high-quality, energy-efficient homes that meet local need and support the wider regeneration goals for the Liverpool City Region.

“Our portfolio in Wirral and across the wider Liverpool City Region is unlocking opportunities to create new places where communities can thrive. We will be maximising the local value generated during the build phase through employment opportunities and supporting local businesses and organisations.”

Tahreen Shad, partnerships director at Lovell, said: “With more than 30% of the plots being affordable homes, we are delivering a sizeable development to meet Wirral Council’s delivery ambitions, far in excess of the 20% planning policy requirements.

“We are excited to deliver much needed affordable homes in partnership with Onward Homes and Wirral Council. Lovell will deliver 42 affordable homes across the development, including four affordable homes as part of the First Homes scheme, which offers local first-time buyers and key workers a 30-50% discount on new-build homes.”

The remaining 38 affordable homes include rent, shared ownership and rent to buy tenures.