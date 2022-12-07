Grab your breakfast sandwich using this secret code.

Hungry Horse pubs across the UK are offering customers a free bap this Saturday, ahead of the quarter final World Cup match that will see England take on France.

Customers can choose between a sausage, bacon or a veggie Quorn bap for free but you must say the secret code at the till.

Advertisement

To claim your free bap, head to the till and said: “Mmm Bap Day”.

The deal is inspired by the upcoming England fixture as we face the France team which is made up of some brilliant footballers, including Kylian Mbappé, who has scored five goals already this World Cup.

The offer is valid until 12:00 or when breakfast service stops this Saturday - December 10.

Merseyside Hungry Horse pubs participating

Advertisement

Advertisement