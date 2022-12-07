Hungry Horse pubs across the UK are offering customers a free bap this Saturday, ahead of the quarter final World Cup match that will see England take on France.
Customers can choose between a sausage, bacon or a veggie Quorn bap for free but you must say the secret code at the till.
To claim your free bap, head to the till and said: “Mmm Bap Day”.
The deal is inspired by the upcoming England fixture as we face the France team which is made up of some brilliant footballers, including Kylian Mbappé, who has scored five goals already this World Cup.
The offer is valid until 12:00 or when breakfast service stops this Saturday - December 10.
Merseyside Hungry Horse pubs participating
- Arrowe Park - Arrowe Park Road, Wirral, Merseyside, CH49 5LN.
- Bakers Dozen - Switch Island Leisure Park-Dunnings Bridge Road, Bootle, Merseyside, L30 6TG.
- Blue Anchor - 32 School Lane, Aintree, Merseyside, L10 8LH.
- Game Bird - East Lancashire Road, Eccleston, Merseyside, WA10 5QN.
- Glass Horse - 80 Sherdley Road, St Helens, Merseyside, WA9 5TQ.
- Nags Head - Green Lane, Crosby, Merseyside, L23 1TJ.
- Netherton - Church Road, Litherland, Merseyside, L21 5HF.
- Railway - 143-145 Birkenhead Road, Meols, Merseyside, CH47 6AA.
- Royal Oak - High Street, Bromborough, Merseyside, CH62 7EZ.
- Seahorse - Unit 9 Wallasey Waterfront Retail & Leisure Park, Kings Parade, New Brighton, Merseyside, CH45 2HZ.
- Waterfront - Unit 6, Floral Hall Gardens, The Promenade, Southport, Merseyside, PR9 0DZ.