New £5m gym opens in former Liverpool city centre Wilko site

A brand-new gym has opened in Liverpool city centre after a £5m fit out.

XF Liverpool officially opened its 30,000 sq. ft fitness and wellbeing centre at St Johns on Monday (September 22), taking over the former home of Wilko after a £5m refurb.

The gym boasts a large open-plan workout zone with the latest equipment, bespoke Hyrox space and strength zone, a wide variety of group classes and a ‘luxury’ spa space featuring saunas, showers, sunbeds, and vanity areas.

XF Liverpool Opening September 2025. | St Johns Shopping Centre

The opening marks the latest stage in the evolution of St Johns Shopping Centre into a community-focused destination for retail, leisure and lifestyle.

Laurence Benson, CEO at XF, said: “The opening was everything we hoped it would be —hundreds of new members, an incredible buzz, and Liverpool’s famous energy filling our gym. XF is all about community, and we are proud to open our doors right here in the heart of the city.

“We can’t wait to help our members achieve their goals and to grow in this amazing city.”

XF Liverpool is open Monday to Friday 5am to 11pm, and Saturday and Sunday 6am to 8pm.