Young man dies following car crash on Speke Boulevard

Merseyside Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

A man in his 20s has died following a car crash on Speke Boulevard late on Sunday night. Police were called to the scene at Higher Road, on the A561, at around 11.40pm following a collision involving a blue Ford Focus and a black Mercedes car.

Paramedics attended but the driver of the Ford was confirmed dead. Another man was taken to hospital but has since been discharged after being treated for a minor facial injury.

Road closures remain in place around the area while investigations are conducted. The city bound carriageway is closed from A561 Speke Boulevard / A562 Higher Road to the entrance slip road which leads to South Road. Widnes bound traffic is being diverted off the A561 Speke Boulevard onto Higher Road.

Detective Sergeant Amy Murray said: "An investigation is ongoing after a man sadly died following a collision on Speke Boulevard last night, and our thoughts and condolences are very much with the family.

"The next of kin of the driver has been informed and is being supported by specialist Family Liaison Officers. Road closures remain in place and are likely to remain for several hours so please find an alternative route.

"We would ask any drivers in the area who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward. Any footage, or information, could be vital in establishing what happened."

How to contact police

