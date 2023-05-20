If you feel like every time you step out the door you're haemorrhaging cash, but you're sick of staying in, then we've got just the thing for you.

Whether you're a first time visitor to Liverpool or a local who wants to play tourist in their own city, we're exploring the best things to get up to on a budget.

🚉 First things first, let's talk about getting around. If you're sticking to the city centre, it's incredibly walkable but do make sure you're wearing sensible footwear as some of the cobbled streets can prove tricky underfoot. If you're venturing further afield, you can either hop on a bus with an adult single costing no more than £2. If you prefer to travel by train, the Merseyrail network is another great way to discover all the city has to offer.

🏞️ There's no shortage of green spaces in Liverpool. Sefton Park is more than 150 years old and can be explored on foot or on two wheels. The 200-acre site holds coveted Green Flag status, and with a lake, cafes, tennis courts, and playground, you can spend hours getting lost in nature. Don't forget to visit the Grade II listed Park Palm House nestled within the grounds of the park. The three-tier-domed glass conservatory provides a welcome warming relief from the biting cold in the winter months.

🏛️ All National Museums Liverpool venues are free to enter. Discover objects from around the globe, explore outer space and meet live creatures at the World Museum. Beautiful paintings, sculpture and decorative art are on display at the Walker Art Gallery. Learn about the city's history at the Museum of Liverpool. Explore the house of George Holt and his family, a Victorian merchant at Sudley House. Learn about historical and contemporary slavery at the International Slavery Museum. Discover Liverpool's seafaring past and find out about life at sea at the Maritime Museum.

🗿 We've got you covered if you're a culture vulture who'd rather not commit to just one thing. The city has more public sculptures than any other location in the United Kingdom besides Westminster. They're not exactly hard to miss from the 17-foot-tall 'Superlambanana' on Tithebarn Street to Liverpool Mountain at the Royal Albert Dock.

‘Another Place’ on Crosby Beach. Photo: Alex Cousins SWNS

🏖️ Oh, I do like to be beside the seaside. On a sunny day, there are not many things better than getting sand between your toes. Crosby Beach is the start of a 22-mile Coastal Path. For almost two decades, Antony Gormley's, Another Place has looked out from the beach. Consisting of 100 cast iron figures, nicknamed 'The Iron Men' by locals, the statues are made from 17 body-casts of the artist.

⚓ A rich maritime history runs through the veins of Scousers, and there's a place next to the River Mersey, which encapsulates the city better than any other. Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock has a special place in our hearts, and it's easy to see why. And just a short walk away is the Pier head, home to the three graces and where you can hop on the ferry across the Mersey, arguably the best place to admire Liverpool's world-famous skyline.