A scheme to create safe spaces in venues across Liverpool is being rolled out again ahead of Eurovision. The You’re Safe Here mark aims to reassure the public that they are in a safe place and that staff will know what to do if they are a victim of a crime, need help, or are faced with intimidation or other unacceptable behaviour.

The scheme, which was originally launched in September 2021 in response to a spate of hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community, provides information for venues on how to deal with an extensive range of scenarios.

Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Emily Spurrell, said: “Anybody who may be feeling vulnerable, feeling anxious, maybe has been harassed or intimidated in someway they just need somewhere to go where they can be safe and get some peace and quiet and get someone who can get them in contact with the police or other emergency services. It’s just about recognising the role organisations and venues in the city centre can play in how they can best support individuals who are in that position.”

LCR Pride Foundation CEO and Co-Founder Andi Herring said: “Everyone should feel safe everywhere, no matter who they are. It gives a lot of basic common sense things. It also talks about just how to treat people, how to refer to people and just be welcoming to them.”

More than 600 staff from 70 venues are already accredited with the ‘You’re Safe Here’ mark following training sessions. Now, six new training sessions are planned at the ACC Liverpool to train hundreds more staff ahead of Eurovision coming to the city.

Venues across the city have already received their “You’re Safe Here” accreditation mark, which they display on windows, tables and posters inside the locations, which contain a QR code linking to further support.