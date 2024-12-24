Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zoe's Place in Liverpool has a ‘secure future’ after smashing its fundraising target.

In October, the baby hospice announced it would be forced to close by the end of the year unless it could raise enough money to build a new facility.

Providing crucial support for babies and children with life-threatening illnesses since it launched in Liverpool in 1995, the charity said it had 30 days to raise the funds, needing around £5m for a new home.

The lease on its current home on Yew Tree Lane in West Derby expires next year and long waits for planning permission and spiralling costs had halted plans to build a new hospice at nearby Hayman’s Green.

Led by MP for Liverpool West Derby, Ian Byrne, a campaign was launched and local businesses and famous faces joined together in support of the hospice, with Home Bargains pledging £2.5m and Liverpool-based clothing brand Montirex donating more than £100,000.

On November 8 - after incredible support from the people of Merseyside and beyond - Zoe’s Place confirmed it had been saved from closure and it has now been revealed that the fundraising appeal raised a whopping £7.5m.

Discussing the news, Joan Stainsby, executive trustee of Zoe’s Place, said: “The sums of money that have been raised as a result of Ian Byrne’s appeal are astonishing. The trustees feel so fortunate that the people and organisations of Liverpool and beyond have rallied behind the hospice, and that it now has a secure future.”

Ian Byrne MP said: “I am staggered by the generosity of people in our city and it is only because of them that we can look to a future to provide modern facilities for children who need them. I cannot thank the people of Liverpool enough. That is the best Christmas present that I could have asked for.”

The majority of the funds raised will go towards the building of a state of the art new centre for children and families in Liverpool on the site of a former bowling green at Hayman’s Green, West Derby. The remaining funds will be used to fund the operation of the Liverpool hospice.

The hospice still needs support to meet the day to day running costs and ensure it can continue to provide care and support to the children and families of Liverpool into the future. Donations can be made here.