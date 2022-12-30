4. Khan Odita

Toxteth teen activist Khan Odita, 15, was awarded a grant from Mayor Steve Rotheram’s fund for grassroots environment projects. The teenager founded the Mulgrave Street Action Group after becoming fed up with rubbish dumped near to his home in Toxteth and wanted to create a community space to be proud of. He has also published a book, My Friend Who Didn’t Speak. Image: Remy Greasley