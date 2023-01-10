Ahead of the return of ITV’s Love Island, we take a look back at the past contestants from Liverpool

The second winter edition of Love Island is fast approaching, complete with a lavish South African villa and brand new host.

This series will be the first winter edition broadcast since 2020, which saw Paige Turley and Finn Tapp crowned winners. The coronavirus pandemic cancelled the possibility of a winter series in both 2021 and 2022.

Advertisement

Radio and TV presenter, Maya Jama, 28, from Bristol, is now set to take the reins on the ITV2 reality series and will be joining a fresh group of singletons as they take on challenges and make their re-coupling choices.

As a new bunch of singles from across the UK are revealed as contestants, we take a look back at those from Liverpool who previously entered the Love Island villa:

Hannah Elizabeth (Series one)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hannah Elizabeth , now 32, is a model and influencer, who entered the villa in Santanyí, Majorca in series one - back in 2015.

She went on to couple up with Jon Clark , also 32, and as a couple they finished second in the reality show, losing out to Jess Hayes and Max Morley.

Jon was evidently smitten and even prematurely proposed to Hannah on the show. The pair were together for nine months before calling it quits.

Hannah made headlines last year when she documented herself on Instagram, having cosmetic surgery in order to make herself look like a ‘Bratz doll.’

Advertisement

Her Love Island partner, Jon went on to join the cast of The Only Way is Essex with his brother, Chris, after leaving the ITV2 show.

Gabby Allen (Series three)

Advertisement

Gabby Allen took part in the third series of ITV2’s reality dating show, Love Island. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Gabby Allen , now 32, was a professional dancer when she entered the villa on the third series of Love Island, which was filmed at a new villa in Mallorca.

Advertisement

She initially taught performing arts and dance fitness, but since leaving the villa she has become a full-time personal trainer. As well as this, she’s also released a book titled: ‘Shape Up with Gabby Allen,’ which is based on her best-selling fitness app.

Gabby joined the villa on day seven and coupled up with Marcel Somerville for the duration of the show. They eventually finished in fourth place, with Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay winning the series.

Marcel was a familiar face for many when he first entered the villa as he was a former member of British hip-hop group, Blazin’ Squad. Gabby and Marcel eventually split up, after nine months together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hayley Hughes (Series four)

Hayley Hughes , now 26, was a model when she first entered the villa in the fourth series of Love Island.

During the first re-coupling, Hayley chose to couple-up with fellow model Eyal Booker. After 10 days together, they realised it wasn’t going to work, so she re-coupled with Charlie Frederick.

However, they were voted as the “least compatible couple” by the other islanders and became the first to be dumped from the villa.

Advertisement

Hayley Hughes took part in series four and Michael Griffiths took part in series five of Love Island. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Hayley famously amused viewers when the group discussed their views on Brexit as she claimed she hadn’t heard of it before, and after it was explained to her, she said:"so does that mean we won’t have any trees?" - after the deal is made.

Advertisement

Hayley is a reality star turned influencer, with over 750,000 followers on Instagram, she has collaborated with popular fashion brands including the likes of Daniel Wellington, Pretty Little Thing and Motel Rocks.

Michael Griffiths (Series five)

Advertisement

Michael Griffiths , now 31, was a firefighter before he entered the Majorca villa for the fifth series of Love Island. This was the last series to be hosted by the original host, Caroline Flack.

Michael initially coupled-up with Irish scientist, Yewande Biala , but by week two she chose to date new islander Danny Williams instead, so Michael re-coupled with Amber Gill .

He then famously dumped Amber for Joanna Chimonides , after she was sent to Casa Amor - leaving her heartbroken over his decision. This prompted a series of dramatic rows between the two, when Amber called him out on his behaviour he later tried to reconcile with her.