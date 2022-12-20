The new Disney + documentary looks at the untold story of Abbey Road studios

Mary McCartney has recalled what it was like interviewing her father, Sir Paul McCartney, for an upcoming documentary.

The Disney+ documentary titled 'If These Walls Could Sing' explores the untold story of the iconic Abbey Road Studios and the impact it had on leading artists, producers, and composers.

British photographer and filmmaker Mary, 53, appeared on BBC’s The One Show to discuss the new film, which is set to release in the new year.

Sir Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney at the UK premiere of “If These Walls Could Sing”. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

After being asked by the show’s co-host Roman Kemp what it was like interviewing her dad for the project, Mary replied: “It was slightly nerve-wracking, I have to say.”

She added: “Because I didn’t realise going into it, the nature of a recording studio is they don’t have very many photos, the etiquette is you don’t film in a recording session because it’s like a private space to record, so I really relied quite heavily on the interviews.”

The upcoming film, directed by Mary, will feature intimate interviews paired with vivid archive footage and session tapes to give exclusive access to the world-famous recording studios in London.

The line up of interviewees includes Sir Paul and his fellow Beatle Sir Ringo Starr, as well as Sir Elton John, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and Liam Gallagher.

Mary told hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp: “I needed a lot from him (Sir Paul). He needed to sort of tell the story.”

She added: “But dad was really sweet when I told him I was doing the documentary. He just kept giving me little bits of information, like my little research assistant.”

The Beatles on the Abbey Road zebra crossing.

Abbey Road studios is synonymous with McCartney and the Beatles as it became the place where they recorded most of their songs.

The Fab Four’s final studio album, released in 1969, was named after the venue and the front cover showing the group on a zebra crossing outside became one of the most famous photos of all time.

The building, followed by the zebra crossing outside, was given Grade II-listed status in 2010.