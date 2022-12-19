Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs - A Royal Special will air this evening (19 December) at 9pm on ITV

The Queen Consort is set to appear in a special episode of ITV’s For the Love of Dogs tonight.

Camilla Parker Bowles, 75, has teamed up with host Paul O’Grady, 67, to celebrate the 160th anniversary of Battersea Dogs & Cats home in London.

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs - A Royal Special, which was filmed during the summer, sees Camilla host a garden party at royal residence Clarence House.

The Birkenhead-born comedian has teased viewers after telling MyWeekly that one garden party guest even took home a rescue dog.

He said: “We took some of the dogs from Battersea to the garden party with us and I won’t give too much away but one of the guests ended up taking one of the dogs, which is what we’d hoped for!”

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and Battersea Ambassador Paul OâGrady on a brief woodland walk with a rescue dog which is yet to be re-homed, during her visit to Battersea Brand Hatch Centre on February 2, 2022 in Ash, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The episode also sees Paul and the Queen Consort rehome a Westie puppy, named George, who had lost his confidence following an attack from another dog.

The comedian said: "With Camilla we looked after a lovely Westie called George. He’d been attacked by another dog. which had completely destroyed his confidence. He was terrified of his own shadow.

“He was good with humans but not very good with other dogs, and I remember we spent a lot of time with George in a shed at Battersea’s Brands Hatch site."

Speaking ahead of the special episode, which was announced earlier this year, Paul told Yahoo how “funny” the “dog mad” Queen Consort is.

He said: "She’s really funny, we get on really well. You don’t feel like you’re on ceremony with her. I always get a big hug and kiss from her, which always shocks everybody!

“Camilla is dog mad-she’s got Battersea dogs of her own already, she’s got two Jack Russells. She’s genuinely interested in what’s going on at Battersea and genuinely concerned. We were talking about how busy it is there now."

Camilla’s own two rescue dogs, Jack Russell Terrier’s Beth and Bluebell, were from Battersea Dogs & Cats home, and now she is also a patron of the charity which was founded in 1860.

Paul became an ambassador for the charity after the first series of Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs in 2012, where he spent six months as a volunteer instead of the originally planned six days.

Model David Gandy, Author Jacqueline Wilson, actress Amanda Holden, actor Anthony Head and his wife Sarah Fisher, and actor Tom Hardy are also ambassadors for the UK-based charity.