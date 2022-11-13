Property: Stunning five bed home in Hightown, one of the UK’s poshest towns
The large home has multiple reception rooms, fireplaces and is just a short walk from the beach.
Voted one of the poshest towns in the UK, Hightown is a popular area for families looking for a quite, safe area to live in - with great public transport links to Liverpool and Southport.
Rightmove has recently listed this stunning detached home in the heart of Hightown, within walking distance of a beach.
Listed at £850,000, the property has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and a huge garden, as well as being close to Hightown Village.
Take a look at the beautiful home - would you live here?
