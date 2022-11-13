Property: Stunning five bed home in Hightown, one of the UK’s poshest towns

The large home has multiple reception rooms, fireplaces and is just a short walk from the beach.

Voted one of the poshest towns in the UK, Hightown is a popular area for families looking for a quite, safe area to live in - with great public transport links to Liverpool and Southport.

Rightmove has recently listed this stunning detached home in the heart of Hightown, within walking distance of a beach.

Listed at £850,000, the property has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and a huge garden, as well as being close to Hightown Village.

Take a look at the beautiful home - would you live here?

1. St Georges Road, Hightown Upon entering the home you are greeted with a large hallway, filled with natural light. Photo Sales

2. St Georges Road, Hightown The hall leads to multiple large reception rooms, a breakfast room and kitchen/living area. Photo Sales

3. St Georges Road, Hightown The large, open plan kitchen features modern fitted cabinets and appliances. The large windows open on to the garden. Photo Sales

4. St Georges Road, Hightown The kitchen also have a family living area, perfect for relaxing whilst dinner cooks. Photo Sales