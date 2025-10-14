Brewski seeks license for new Liverpool ONE restaurant

Brewski is opening in Liverpool ONE.

Brewski Liverpool Ltd has applied to Liverpool City Council for a premises licence for P11b The Terrace, Liverpool ONE, 14 Paradise Street L1 8JF for the following licensable activities:

Live music (indoors) Monday to Friday between 5.00pm and 10.00pm and 12.00pm to 10.00pm Saturday and Sunday.

Recorded music (indoors and outdoors) Monday to Sunday between 12.00pm and 11.00pm.

Supply of alcohol Monday to Sunday between 12.00pm and 11.00pm.

All premises wanting to serve alcohol are legally required to obtain a licence before selling alcohol in their shop, premises or restaurant.

As part of the process, all application must be published on the Public Notices Portal to give members of the community the opportunity to comment or raise concerns about the applications.

Any member of the public can make a representation until November 3, 2025, here.

The Brewski restaurant plans to be open from 12.00pm to 11.00pm Sunday to Thursday, and 12.00pm to 11.30pm Friday and Saturday.

