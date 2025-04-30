3 Things to do this summer - from paddleboarding and bushcraft to historic parks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discover new outdoor activities to try in Liverpool, Birmingham, the North East and West Yorkshire.

Our journalists have been out and about across the country, to explore what you can get up to in your region. Watch The Great Outdoors to discover more outdoor activities and places to explore this summer.

1. Urban kayaking

There’s something calming about being close to water, especially in the middle of a big city like Birmingham. In the episode, we join Roundhouse Birmingham and discover how its kayaking tours can offer an escape from busy urban life.

Lily-Rose Sheppard, Active Outdoors Development Coordinator at Roundhouse said: “I personally think kayaking is one of the most fun things you can do. It’s something different. It gets you out seeing nature and experiencing the outdoors in a very different way.

“If you’re coming in as a beginner, you don’t need any experience. It’s quite easy to pick up. As long as you can get it moving forwards and turning, you’re grand.”

2. Explore Allison Towers Park

We take a trip up to Liverpool to visit Alison Towers, a beautiful 35 acre park based in the south of the city. The site used to be home to shipping owners and merchants of Liverpool during the heyday of Port Commerce.

The estate was acquired by Liverpool council in 1924 and the landscape garden was opened up to the public as Allison Towers Park in 1927. Visitors can explore several remaining historical structures including the lodge, stables, laundry block and a portion of the orange tree, all of which are grade 2 listed.

3. Water sports and offshore activities

The Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre is home to a variety of water activities. The centre boasts paddle sports, bell boat helm, Canadian canoeing, canoeing, kayaking, windsurfing and different sized sailing dinghies. They also provide accessible sailing for wheelchair users.

In addition, the centre hosts offshore activities such as bushcraft, where participants are taught basic skills for surviving in the wild, like making campfires. It also has off road biking classes and an onsite cave.

Joann Robinson, Duty Officer at Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre said: “Not only is it just for fun, it can help with your mental health, your wellbeing and fitness. Get out in the open air. It’s wonderful.”

Joann Robinson, Duty Officer at Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre said: "Not only is it just for fun, it can help with your mental health, your wellbeing and fitness. Get out in the open air. It's wonderful."