6 Beautiful UK Coastal Walks: Audiologist Reveals How to Make the Most of the Ocean Sounds

There are some beautiful coastal walks in the UK

With staycations witnessing a significant growth throughout the pandemic and continuing to remain popular ever since, many Brits are no doubt looking for the best coastal locations in the UK to explore during periods of sunshine and warm temperatures.

That being said, British coastal spots are notorious for going hand-in-hand with strong winds, and for hearing-impaired individuals, this can be extremely problematic with regards to their enjoyment of a sunny beach break or seaside walk.

Bearing this in mind, Katie Ogden, the Training Manager of ReSound North-West Europe, has compiled a list of some of the UK’s most beautiful coastal walks to enjoy this Summer, alongside expert tips on how to take care of your ears on your travels and protect them from the negative repercussions of strong winds.

St Michael’s Mount, Cornwall

St Michael's Mount, Cornwall (photo: JBH)

This stunning coastal walk is nine miles long and winds along the cobbled South West Coast Path past the beautiful and bustling town of Newlyn, and ends at the iconic St Michael’s Mount.

At high tide, the causeway is covered by the sea and the Mount is inaccessible by foot, so walkers should plan their journey at low tide to enjoy a leisurely stroll.

Robin Hood’s Bay, North Yorkshire

Robin Hood's Bay, North Yorkshire (photo: JBH)

Robin Hoods Bay is the perfect location for avid walkers to explore, boasting steep stairwells, winding cobbled pathways, and cliff top walks that highlight some breathtaking views of the Yorkshire coast.

The small fishing village in the North York Moors National Park has plenty of walking routes, including a clifftop walk along to the popular seaside town of Whitby.

Holyhead, Anglesey

Holyhead, Anglesey (photo: JBH)

The island of Anglesey in North Wales is home to 125 miles of coastal path, made up of a variety of different routes. The stunning Holyhead can be walked to via Trearddur Bay, and is widely regarded as the most picturesque section of the area.

This route will lead walkers up Holyhead mountain and towards the stunning South Stack Lighthouse.

Causeway Coast Way, Northern Ireland

Causeway, Coast Way, Northern Ireland (photo: JBH)

The Causeway Coast Way is a 33-mile stretch of coastal path in County Antrim that takes ramblers from Portstewart to Ballycastle. The walk passes areas of natural beauty, beaches, castles, the Giant’s Causeway and the last section of the walk over the famous rope bridge to Carrick-a-Rede Island.

Marloes Peninsula, Pembrokeshire

Marloes Peninsula, Pembrokeshire (photo: JBH)

The Marloes Peninsula is a 4-mile coastal walk that takes hikers along the stunning Pembrokeshire coastline. The route passes clifftops filled with wildflowers, sandy beaches, striking rock formations and a range of wildlife, including seabirds, grey seals and porpoises out at sea.

The Mull of Galloway, Dumfries & Galloway, Scotland

The Mull of Galloway, Dumfries & Galloway, Scotland (photo: JBH)

The Mull of Galloway is in the South West corner of Scotland and a great 6-mile walk for walkers to explore.

The scenic clifftop walk offers stunning sea views, and is one of the best spots in the UK to view sea birds aplenty, porpoises and dolphins. The area is also home to Scotland’s most southerly Lighthouse, which has a spectacular view from the balcony and lightroom for walkers to enjoy.

How to protect your ears while exploring the great outdoors this Summer

Invest in earplugs - Using earplugs can significantly reduce excessive wind noise and the level of sound entering a person’s ears. This can be especially useful when walking along areas that are extremely windy with no shelter like clifftops.

Wear earmuffs or a hat - Another way individuals can protect their ears from wind noise is by wearing earmuffs or a hat to cover the entrances to the ear. This prevents the impact of wind hitting the ear and creating noise.

Consider specialist technology- Hearing aid users who enjoy spending their free time exploring the great outdoors and enjoy the highest quality hearing experiences could benefit from the ReSound ONE hearing aid with M&RIE.

The device offers natural and significant wind noise protection, without reducing gain due to the placement of the third microphone in the ear canal - meaning it provides 33 per cent better sound quality.