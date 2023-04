Apple is currently experiencing issues with its weather app as thousands of iOS users report outages worldwide.

Is it raining outside? Well iOS users would not know without looking through their windows as popular application Apple Weather is experiencing a global outage.

In what is the second period of downtime over the last few days, iPhone, iPad, iMac and owners of other Apple-related devices are clicking on to the application and no weather data is displayed.

The issue has been affecting people in the US, UK, Europe and beyond, as Apple’s official System Status page says that Apple Weather is currently experiencing an issue and “some users are affected”. It continues to note that the “next-hour precipitation may be unavailable for Alaska due to a data provider outage.”

It remains unclear what the issue is with Apple Weather as the service has been deemed unreliable by a number of users in recent times due to regular outages. Some Apple Watch users can still access the application, according to reports.

Apple Weather is down for iOS users worldwide - Credit: Adobe

