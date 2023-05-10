A British Dad was found to have drowned while on a family holiday to Turkey in September 2022, an inquest heard.

Philip Terrence Jarvis, 73, was on a trip to Antalya in Turkey, when his family became concerned after he didn't return following a walk and swim at the beach. Mr Jarvis, from Porth, South Wales, was later found "unresponsive and motionless" in the water, an inquest at Pontypridd Coroners' Court heard.

Reading a summary of the circumstances of his death, coroner's officer Catherine Burnell said: "Mr Jarvis was on holiday with his family.On September 9, 2022, he went for a walk along the beach and into the sea for a swim.

“His wife did not see him for around 30 minutes and went back to the hotel assuming he would meet her there. A short while later his son saw two ambulances attend the beach.

“He noticed paramedics were treating his father and he was told Mr Jarvis was found unresponsive and motionless in the water. Unfortunately despite the efforts of paramedics Mr Jarvis sadly passed away. The deceased was identified by his family on September 9, 2022.”

