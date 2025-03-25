Cat owners reveal extreme lengths their pets go to for treats

Midnight heists, whole street scams and the infamous soul piercing stare; when it comes to treats, cats really have perfected the art of purr-suasion.

New research exposes the funny, clever and sometimes downright cheeky tactics felines deploy to get their favourite treat. And with 30% of owners admitting they are completely outwitted by their pets, it seems our feline overlords are in the ascendancy. Favourite methods include gravity-defying furniture climbs (23%) opening treat packets themselves (28%), increasingly persistent paw taps (27%) and, yes, the terrible stare (28%). The research of UK 1,000 owners, conducted by DREAMIES™ treats, part of Mars Incorporated, also revealed that some cats run full-blown treat scams, with 21% charming direct neighbours and 13% targeting their entire street.

Lauren Malone, a business coach from the Forest of Dean, is just one cat owner to fall foul of her feline’s schemes. Marley - The Midnight Snack Bandit - went missing as a kitten and returned home four years later, affectionate, and with one unstoppable mission - treats. Between 1am and 3am he jumps on Lauren’s bed and headbutts her until she hands over the goods. But she doesn’t mind. Every midnight wake-up is worth it to have him back, she said.

Meanwhile Bryony Lewis, from Hampshire, has resorted to locking up treats to stop Freyja from getting her paws on the stash. The one-year-old Calico, a former stray, is also infamous in her neighbourhood for sneaking into houses via unsecured cat flaps.

Ellen Crowther, a graphic designer from London, says that her pet Fig will do almost anything for treats. She has mastered tricks like high five, fist bumps and spin, though the latter is a work in progress. The Maine Coon-Ragamuffin is cheeky and high energy so Ellen has used her love of treats to reward good behaviour and reinforce training. Owners may sometimes feel manipulated but it’s not all bad news. Dr Tammie King, animal behaviourist at Mars Petcare’s Waltham Petcare Science Institute, says their actions indicate intelligence.

“Their natural hunting instincts make them persistent and creative,” she said.

What people might see as mischief is actually a cat’s way of problem-solving - whether that’s opening cupboards, using their vocalisations to persuade people, or waiting patiently for the right moment. Dr King highlights the role that treats play in human-cat bonds, particularly as 92% of people surveyed said their pets found them irresistible and 67% said treat time deepened their connection. Additionally, 14% use treats to train their cats in tricks or to recall skills.

“Treats are the ultimate tool for rewarding good behaviour and keeping our feline friends happy,” she said.

Top tips for managing treat-motivated cats:

Cats do what works - If a tactic gets them treats, they’ll do it again Train with treats - Reinforce desired behaviours with a reward Human-cat bond - Strengthen the relationship by getting to know their likes and dislikes Keep your cat safe - Keep treats in a safe and secure area to reduce risk of accidents or injuries Moderation - Treats should be an occasional reward or a training tool, not a dietary staple

UK Petfood has information on cat health and nutrition here Cat health & nutrition advice | UK Pet Food