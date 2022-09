The statement was met with anger on social media, and the company has reversed the decision to close.

Holiday village company Centre Parcs has backtracked on its decision to ask guests to leave their villages by 10am on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The original statement which was met with anger online was released on Tuesday afternoon and said that all of the UK villages will be closed at 10am on Monday, 19 September “as a mark of respect” and to allow as many of their colleagues as possible to be part “of this historic moment.”

The decision was to affect the five UK parks, which are Elveden Forest, Woburn Forest, Longleat Forest, Whinfell Forest and Sherwood Forest.

Tracy Groome, 58, a consultant who lives near Manchester, has a seven-night booking at Elveden Forest. She told PA: ““I’m very sure it would not be what the Queen or the royal family wants. I’m sure they will not want everybody who was due to go to Center Parc on a holiday to have their holiday spoiled, and for them to have this stress of trying to organise something different.”

However, the company gave an update on Tuesday night in which they said that guests would no longer need to leave on 19 September if they were not due to depart on that day.

The updated statement said: “The vast majority of our guests are either due to arrive or depart on Monday 19 September.

“We have however, reviewed our position regarding the very small number of guests who are not due to depart on Monday, and we will be allowing them to stay on our villages rather than having to leave and return on Tuesday.”

Center Parcs in Sherwood Forest.

Guests who arrive on Friday, 16 September will not be able to stay and watch the funeral and people who have booked activities on 19 September can get a refund by visiting the Centre Parcs website .

Some guests reacted angrily to the news that they would need to leave their holiday early, with one writing: “We are at the park now, and are staying for two weeks.

“What do you propose we do on Monday as we have nowhere to go, and it’s too far for us to drive home, and then drive back the next day?.”

Another Twitter user said: “Pretty disgusted at this. Had my week booked since Jan and you’re now telling us less than a week before?

“Not ideal. If you’re taking a day off our holiday I would rather be allowed to stay Friday night than get a 30% discount.”