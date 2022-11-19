Baby Bella has revealed the popular Elves character names for Christmas babies.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you have a new arrival on the way. The company Bella Baby has carried out research and discovered the most popular Elves character names in our favourite Christmas films and how popular they are for naming your bundle of joy.

Baby Naming Experts at Bella Baby used statistics from Baby Name UK and Google Trends to compile the results. They spoke about the trend saying: “Inspiration can come from anywhere, whether that be in day-to-day life, from baby name books, and especially in culture and movies as well.

"Studies show that people are meant to be happier around Christmas as it provokes strong feelings of childhood and excitement around this time of year. If you are a lover of Christmas, choosing a Christmas-inspired baby name will bring them joy throughout the year."

Most Popular

“While some names will always be firm favourites and are ever-lasting, there are certain names you wouldn’t expect people to fall out of love with but that is the nature of choosing baby names. While these names may only spike during this time of year.”

So, what are the most popular elf inspired names? Here’s a full breakdown of the most used names…

What are the most popular elf inspired boys’ names?

Advertisement

Donnie - Overall UK ranking: 1078 out of 4789 - Change in popularity rank of 195

Bob - Overall UK ranking: 73 out of 4789 - 772 recorded births last year

Ernie - Overall UK ranking: 333 out of 4789 - 136 recorded births last year

Bernard - Overall UK ranking: 790 out of 4789 - Change in popularity rank of 88

Curtis - Overall UK ranking: 790 out of 4789 - Change in popularity rank of 35

Milo - Overall UK ranking: 83 out of 4789 - 719 recorded births last year

Advertisement

Ernie - Overall UK ranking: 333 out of 4789 - 136 recorded births last year

Quincy - Overall UK ranking: 1782 out of 4789 - Change in popularity rank of 468

Eli - Overall UK ranking: 33 out of 4789 - 1657 recorded births last year

Hank - Overall UK ranking: 2493 out of 4789 - Change in popularity rank of 841

Eddie - Overall UK ranking: 219 out of 4789 - 241 recorded births last year

Buzz - Overall UK ranking: 1688 out of 4789 - Change in popularity rank of 374

Advertisement

Jeffrey - Overall UK ranking: 1595 out of 4789 - Change in popularity rank of 220

What are the most popular elf inspired girls’ names?

Linda - Overall UK ranking: 1351 out of 5581 - Change in popularity rank of 267

Amelia - Overall UK ranking: 2 out of 5581 - 3164 recorded births last year

Eva - Overall UK ranking: 41 out of 5581 - 1091 recorded births last year

Advertisement

Judy - Overall UK ranking: 1224 out of 5581 - Change in popularity rank of 1076

Agnes - Overall UK ranking: 412 out of 5581 - 108 recorded births last year

Bryony - Overall UK ranking: 936 out of 5581 - Change in popularity rank of 264