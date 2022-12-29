The police issued an update about the arrests on December 29

West Midlands Police have today confirmed they have arrested a third man in connection with the murder of footballer Cody Fisher. Mr Fisher was stabbed on the dancefloor of Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day.

One man was arrested in Birmingham city centre, whilst the second was arrested in London. A third was arrested in London in the early hours of this morning.

Four other people have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Two were held in London yesterday, and two were held in the capital this morning.

A post mortem held yesterday confirmed that the 23-year-old had died of a stab wound.

A knife has been recovered as part of the investigation.

A spokepserson for West Midlands Police said: “We’ve arrested a third man today on suspicion of the murder of Cody Fisher, who was stabbed to death at a Boxing Day nightclub event in Birmingham.The 22-year-old suspect was held in London just before 3am today and will be questioned over the killing of Cody.”

Dozens of tributes have been paid to Mr Fisher following the tragic incident.

The police are still appealing for information about the incident. To submit information, visit the West Midlands Police website .

Det Insp Michelle Thurgood, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out and our thoughts are with his friends and family today.

“We know there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at the time. While we’ve spoken to a number of them already, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who witnessed or even filmed what happened.

Despite best efforts to save Cody, pictured, the 23-year-old died around 30 minutes after the incident.

“We believe that the victim was approached by a group of people, and was then stabbed, so we’re working hard to identify all of those involved.”