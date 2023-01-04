The holidays will be available at Butlin’s locations across the UK

Taking a holiday might not be at the top of everyone’ agenda this year, but seaside resort chain, Butlin’s is hoping to do their bit. They have announced packages for 2023 which make a break more affordable to help people during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Packages include Showtime breaks at one of the companies centres for as little as £12.25 per person. Great savings are available on all breaks this year including school holidays with a new headline act for 2023, The Masked Singer Live. During this epic show, guests will see four well-known characters from the TV show plus two new characters and celebrity performers.

Butlin’s offers a four-night Winter Showtime Midweek break staying in a two-bedroom Silver Room in Bognor Regis from £49 on Jan 30, 2023. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes all live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides.

Dining packages start from £22.75 per adult, per day, £13.65 per child (6-14), per day and £6.80 per child (2-5). To find out more or to book go to butlins.com .

There’s also a brand-new Stephen Mulhern show on selected school holiday breaks. Both huge headline names will be performing at all three resorts throughout the year, with the shows included in the price.

February half term breaks from £23pp

Butlin’s offers a three-night February half term break featuring The Masked Singer Live staying in a two-bedroom Silver Room in Minehead from £92 on February 24, 2023. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes all live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. Dining packages start from £22.75 per adult, per day, £13.65 per child (6-14), per day and £6.80 per child (2-5). To find out more or to book go to butlins.com .

For families with children under five, new Showtime Tots breaks feature popular headliners Justin Fletcher or Mister Maker. Tots can enjoy daytime activities Messy Play and Play-Doh™ Kitchen with the added entertainment from a Showtime Break with Night At Reds, the Butlin’s Productions and much more.

Showtime Tots breaks from £16pp

Butlin’s offers a four-night Showtime Tots break featuring Mister Maker and friends staying in a two-bedroom Silver Room in Minehead from £64 on March 20, 2023. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes all live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. Dining packages start from £22.75 per adult, per day, £13.65 per child (6-14), per day and £6.80 per child (2-5). To find out more or to book go to the butlins website.

This year also sees the opening of the incredible new SKYPARK in Skegness. The most exciting playground in the UK will be filled with epic climbing towers, thrilling tunnel slides and interactive play, there are six zones for kids of all ages to discover. SKYPARK has been designed to be truly inclusive and opens in Easter. The Lincolnshire resort will also open its new-look fairground with four new rides including Eclipse, the first of its kind in the UK where two arms intertwine for a thrilling, gravity-driven experience.

You can visit Butlin's on a day visit. A day pass includes unlimited fairground rides where guests can enjoy a variety of rides, from the carousel and dodgems to waltzer and trampolines. For tots, the Little Stars Fairground offers everything from mini planes to teacups. There’s also an indoor soft play area, outdoor playgrounds and arcades to enjoy. All day visitors have access to Splash Waterworld and will be allocated a swim time upon arrival. The amazing family pool features brilliant rides including flumes, rapids, a wave pool, and the world’s first Helter Skelter water slide. There’s also a dedicated pool for tots aged up to five years old.

Easter breaks from £49.25pp

Butlin’s offers a three-night Easter break featuring The Masked Singer Live staying in a two-bedroom Silver Room in Skegness from £197 on April 14, 2023. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes all live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. Dining packages start from £22.75 per adult, per day, £13.65 per child (6-14), per day and £6.80 per child (2-5). To find out more or to book go to the butlins website.