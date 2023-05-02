Costa Coffee brings summer early to customers with its new drink and food additions.

Summer has come early at Costa Coffee as the chain has confirmed its upcoming drink and food additions for the season. Customers will be able to get a taste of summer at the coffee shop starting this week.

The coffee chain is set to launch its summer range of drinks and foods on May 4 ahead of the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joining the menu will be a range of refreshing fruity beverages as well as several new food items, including both snacks and sweet treats. As well as some new additions, last year's Tropical Mango Bubble Frappé will also make a comeback on the summer menu.

Most Popular

Costa is also set to welcome the new Refreshers range to its roster of drinks. Their launch will see three of the new iced drinks arrive on the menu, which all combine a mix of fruity flavours.

We break down what food and drinks are joining the Costa menu this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Costa Coffee Summer 2023 menu - list of new food and drink additions

Drinks

Blueberry Bubble Frappé

Tropical Mango Bubble Frappé

Mango Berry Bubble Tea

Iced Whipped Latte - available in Vanilla, Caramel and Choco

Watermelon and Mint Refresher

Apple and Rhubarb Refresher

Blood Orange and Yuzu Refresher

Advertisement

Advertisement

Food