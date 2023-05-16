Brendan O’Brien was the voice behind many of the characters in the 1996 original Crash Bandicoot game

The original voice actor behind beloved video game character Crash Bandicoot, Brendan O’Brien has died at the age of 60. O’Brien voiced both Crash Bandicoot and his evil nemesis Dr Neo Cortex in the first game which was released in 1996.

Brendan O’Brien’s death was reported in an obituary posted to Legacy.com last Tuesday (May 9). The voice actor voiced the iconic character until 2004 and appeared in several Crash Bandicoot releases including Crash Bandicoot: Warped and Crash Tag Team Racing.

His obituary paid tribute to his time voicing the video game character, saying: “One of his proudest moments was coming up with the original voices for the "Crash Bandicoot" video games during the Naughty Dog years of 1996 to 2004. He encouraged nostalgic Crash fans in their own pursuits and loved signing their memorabilia. Like music, designing character voices for animation, radio and video games came naturally to him.”

Tributes have been paid to O’Brien following the news of his death, including a message from the official Crash Bandicoot account on Twitter. The tribute from the Activision game read: “Sharing our sincere condolences to Brendan O’Brien’s loved ones for his passing. He was an incredible talent who brought Crash Bandicoot and other Crash characters to life. He will forever live on in the hearts of Crash fans.”

