Entertainment giant Disney seeks to crown its biggest UK fan to celebrate their 100th birthday

The prize - apart from the glory - is a money-can't-buy stay at the fabled Cinderella Castle Suite at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort, not normally available to the public.

But ahead of that, contestants need to prove their mettle on social media, before being whittled down to a final 10 who will then complete a series of Disney-themed challenges.

The competition will be hosted by Strictly Come Dancing star and Disney superfan Janette Manrara, who said: "As a life-long Disney fan, I’m thrilled to be part of the crowning of the UK’s biggest Disney fan.

“I’ve been to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida 43 times, the first time when I was aged one, and I even managed to get my husband onboard by putting an annual Disney Parks visit in our wedding vows before we honeymooned in Disneyland Paris.

“I chose Disney as my specialist subject on Mastermind, so you could say I’m more than qualified to help guide the fans on their magical journey.”

The competition is open until 13th February 2023, when entrants will be whittled down to a shortlist of 10 fans and their families, by a special Disney committee.

Once selected, these lucky few will take part in the ‘ultimate Disney holiday’ over the Easter break.

This will include special visits to Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and sailing aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship.

100 years of magic

Over 10 days, the fans and their families will compete in 10 challenges throughout the theme parks and onboard the Disney Wish.

The winner will be crowned the UK’s Biggest Disney Fan, in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

To enter, fans of the House of Mouse aged 18 and over should upload a 30-60 second video from a public Instagram account, tagging @DisneyParksUK and using the hashtag #UKsBiggestDisneyFan.

In the entry video, which can’t contain music, entrants should express why they want to compete for the coveted title.

Alternatively, they can head to Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris or Disney Cruise Line UK Facebook pages and upload their entry in the comments of the competition post.

Angelica Costantini, from Disney, said: “This is a hugely exciting way for us to come together and share our stories and memories during our 100th Anniversary year.

“We are inspired by the fans and families who have brought us into their hearts over the last 100 years and we wanted to choose a prize that reflected that.