Escaped horse trots down platform and waits for train in bizarre video
A bizarre video shows a horse galloping down a train station platform and seemingly waiting for a train as baffled commuters look on.
In the footage, the horse trots onto the platform, escaping heavy rain, and proceeds to gallop up and down the platform as confused commuters dodge out of its way. As a train pulls into the station, the racehorse almost looks like it’s about to hop on board as it stands near a door. The horse is then seen in the car park as it is guided onto a float by its owner.
The funny incident happened at Warwick Farm station in southwest Sydney on April 5.
Transport NSW jokingly commented: “After a CCTV review the individual was located on the platform at Warwick Farm Railway Station. He appeared to pursue an informant along the platform before unsuccessfully attempting to board a train service.
“The individual then moved to the carpark area where he was taken in by his owner and he was returned to his residence in a stable condition. No one involved in the incident is intending to take any further action as the individual was only horsing around!”
