Both Eurovision 2023 semi finals have taken place, but which countries are out of the running?

The semi-finals of Eurovision 2023 took place this week with the first one on Tuesday (May 9) and the second on Thursday (May 11). Both shows saw European countries battle it out to get to the final in Liverpool Arena.

Liverpool has proudly hosted the biggest Song Contest in Europe this week as people from all over Europe have travelled to the host city to support their home countries. The big five – a group of countries who make the biggest financial contributions to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) – do not perform in the semi final.

This includes the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. However, UK representative Mae Muller gave a guest performance of her entry at the end of the second semi final.

Sadly, not everyone made it through to the grand final. With countries such as Finland, Sweden and Austria emerging as fan favourites to win, not every country has been so lucky.

Eurovision is the biggest Song Contest in Europe, and with so many countries competing, it can be difficult to keep track of who’s still in the competition. To save you searching, we’ve put together a list of who didn’t make it to Saturday’s grand final.

Which countries are out of Eurovision 2023

Semi Final 1

On Tuesday night, Latvia, Ireland, Malta, Azerbaijan, and The Netherlands failed to qualify for the grand final.

Semi Final 2

Following the second semi final show, Iceland, San Marino, Greece, Romania, Denmark and Georgia also failed to qualify for the grand final.