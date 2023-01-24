Here are the latest restaurants, takeaways, cafes and canteens in Liverpool to be given the full five stars in their food hygiene inspections in December 2022, according to data published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
From swanky restaurants to hospital canteens, local authority food inspectors will visit any premise in the area that prepares, provides or distributes food and report their findings to the FSA. Every few years, the inspectors check the handling, management and preparation of food, storage and the cleanliness of facilities and then give the premises a rating from 0 to 5.
The food ratings are broken down into the following categories:
- 5 – hygiene standards are very good;
- 4 – hygiene standards are good;
- 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory;
- 2 – some improvement is necessary;
- 1 – major improvement is necessary;
- 0 – urgent improvement is required.
If a restaurant or cafe has had a poor review, they do not need to display the rating but are encouraged to do so by the FSA.
Food hygiene ratings in Liverpool
LiverpoolWorld has dived into the latest FSA data to see how local restaurants and takeaways performed last month. Here we reveal the Liverpool businesses which were given top marks in December 2022.
- Minna
Business type: Cafe
Where: 94 - 96 Lark Lane, Liverpool L17 8UU
Date of rating: December 2 2022
- Kitchen 13
Business type: Takeaway
Where: 1 Maiden Lane, Liverpool L13 9AN
Date of rating: December 5 2022
- Heskeys
Business type: Takeaway
Where: 627 Prescot Road, Liverpool L13 5XA
Date of rating: December 5 2022
- Chamber 36 Smithdown
Business type: Restaurant
Where: 469 - 471 Smithdown Road, Liverpool L15 5AE
Date of rating: December 7 2022
- S Norton and Co Ltd
Business type: Canteen
Where: Regent Road, Liverpool L20 8RQ
Date of rating: December 8 2022
- Manifest
Business type: Restaurant
Where: 5 Watkinson Street, Liverpool L1 0BG
Date of rating: December 14 2022
- Mowgli
Business type: Restaurant
Where: 3 Water Street, Liverpool L2 0RD
Date of rating: December 14 2022
- Gyros Kebab Ltd
Business type: Takeaway
Where: 54 County Road, Liverpool L4 3LQ
Date of rating: December 14 2022