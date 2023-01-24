These Liverpool restaurants and takeaways were given top marks by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) when they were inspected in December 2022.

Here are the latest restaurants, takeaways, cafes and canteens in Liverpool to be given the full five stars in their food hygiene inspections in December 2022, according to data published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) .

From swanky restaurants to hospital canteens, local authority food inspectors will visit any premise in the area that prepares, provides or distributes food and report their findings to the FSA . Every few years, the inspectors check the handling, management and preparation of food, storage and the cleanliness of facilities and then give the premises a rating from 0 to 5.

The food ratings are broken down into the following categories:

5 – hygiene standards are very good;

4 – hygiene standards are good;

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory;

2 – some improvement is necessary;

1 – major improvement is necessary;

0 – urgent improvement is required.

If a restaurant or cafe has had a poor review, they do not need to display the rating but are encouraged to do so by the FSA .

Food hygiene ratings in Liverpool

LiverpoolWorld has dived into the latest FSA data to see how local restaurants and takeaways performed last month. Here we reveal the Liverpool businesses which were given top marks in December 2022.

Minna

Business type: Cafe

Where: 94 - 96 Lark Lane, Liverpool L17 8UU

Date of rating: December 2 2022

Kitchen 13

Business type: Takeaway

Where: 1 Maiden Lane, Liverpool L13 9AN

Date of rating: December 5 2022

Heskeys

Business type: Takeaway

Where: 627 Prescot Road, Liverpool L13 5XA

Date of rating: December 5 2022

Chamber 36 Smithdown

Business type: Restaurant

Where: 469 - 471 Smithdown Road, Liverpool L15 5AE

Date of rating: December 7 2022

S Norton and Co Ltd

Business type: Canteen

Where: Regent Road, Liverpool L20 8RQ

Date of rating: December 8 2022

Manifest

Business type: Restaurant

Where: 5 Watkinson Street, Liverpool L1 0BG

Date of rating: December 14 2022

Mowgli

Business type: Restaurant

Where: 3 Water Street, Liverpool L2 0RD

Date of rating: December 14 2022

Gyros Kebab Ltd

Business type: Takeaway

Where: 54 County Road, Liverpool L4 3LQ

