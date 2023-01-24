Register
Food hygiene ratings in Liverpool: the takeaways and restaurants given top 5-star ratings in December 2022

These Liverpool restaurants and takeaways were given top marks by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) when they were inspected in December 2022.

By Sophie Wills
2 minutes ago

Here are the latest restaurants, takeaways, cafes and canteens in Liverpool to be given the full five stars in their food hygiene inspections in December 2022, according to data published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

From swanky restaurants to hospital canteens, local authority food inspectors will visit any premise in the area that prepares, provides or distributes food and report their findings to the FSA. Every few years, the inspectors check the handling, management and preparation of food, storage and the cleanliness of facilities and then give the premises a rating from 0 to 5.

The food ratings are broken down into the following categories:

    • 5 – hygiene standards are very good; 
    • 4 – hygiene standards are good; 
    • 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory;
    • 2 – some improvement is necessary; 
    • 1 – major improvement is necessary; 
    • 0 – urgent improvement is required.

    If a restaurant or cafe has had a poor review, they do not need to display the rating but are encouraged to do so by the FSA.

    Food hygiene ratings in Liverpool

    LiverpoolWorld has dived into the latest FSA data to see how local restaurants and takeaways performed last month. Here we reveal the Liverpool businesses which were given top marks in December 2022.

    • Minna

    Business type: Cafe

    Where: 94 - 96 Lark Lane, Liverpool L17 8UU

    Date of rating: December 2 2022

    • Kitchen 13

    Business type: Takeaway

    Where: 1 Maiden Lane, Liverpool L13 9AN

    Date of rating: December 5 2022

    • Heskeys

    Business type: Takeaway

    Where: 627 Prescot Road, Liverpool L13 5XA

    Date of rating: December 5 2022

    • Chamber 36 Smithdown

    Business type: Restaurant

    Where: 469 - 471 Smithdown Road, Liverpool L15 5AE

    Date of rating: December 7 2022

    • S Norton and Co Ltd

    Business type: Canteen

    Where: Regent Road, Liverpool L20 8RQ

    Date of rating: December 8 2022

    • Manifest 

    Business type: Restaurant

    Where: 5 Watkinson Street, Liverpool L1 0BG

    Date of rating: December 14 2022

    • Mowgli

    Business type: Restaurant

    Where: 3 Water Street, Liverpool L2 0RD

    Date of rating: December 14 2022

    • Gyros Kebab Ltd 

    Business type: Takeaway

    Where: 54 County Road, Liverpool L4 3LQ

    Date of rating: December 14 2022

